SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A judge has ruled a man incompetent to stand trial on charges he killed his mother and nephew in Sioux Falls in 2016.

Minnehaha County Circuit Judge Bradley Zell ruled Monday that 25-year-old Heath Otto is unable to help his attorneys in his defense.

Otto’s trial was put on hold in January after his attorneys said a doctor found him incompetent.

Authorities allege Otto killed his mother, 48-year-old Carol Simon, and his 7-year-old nephew, Brayden Otto, at a Sioux Falls mobile home in November 2016. Authorities say Heath Otto told police he strangled them and slit their throats because his mother was sick and his nephew was handicapped. He faces murder charges.

The Argus Leader reports prosecutors may seek a re-evaluation if Otto’s condition improves.

