FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A judge has ruled a Colorado man accused of fatally stabbing another man is mentally competent to stand trial.
Eighth Judicial District Judge Carroll Michelle Brinegar decided Friday that David Strunk’s trial can go forward. According to the Coloradoan , Strunk was arrested in November 2016 in the death of 50-year-old Duane Gardner.
Brinegar said Strunk had never been deemed incompetent in past criminal cases. She said doctors noted Strunk’s alcohol and drug addictions but felt those will not prevent him from understanding court proceedings.
Strunk is due back in court on June 14.
Authorities have said Strunk stabbed Gardner during an argument. His defense attorneys have argued for lesser charges, saying he did not intend to cause Gardner’s death.