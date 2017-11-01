WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago judge has lifted a gag order in the case of five Wheaton College football players charged with battery against one of their teammates.
A DuPage County judge Tuesday lifted the order at the request of three of the five players so that their lawyers could address sexual assault allegations. However, attorneys for Noah Spielman, Samuel TeBos and Kyler Kregel refused to comment after the gag order was lifted. Kregel’s attorneys said they needed “to review everything” before speaking.
The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports attorneys for the two other players, Benjamin Pettway and James Cooksey, are expected to join in the motion to lift the gag order.
All players except Cooksey have pleaded not guilty. His arraignment is Nov. 13. The players are charged with aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint.
___
Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.dailyherald.com