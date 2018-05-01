RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A judge is allowing four North Carolina voters to pursue their libel lawsuit against allies of former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory and a Virginia law firm that tried to help the Republican’s unsuccessful effort to disqualify votes and win re-election in 2016.

Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour notified attorneys Tuesday he’ll allow the four plaintiffs to continue their claims against the Pat McCrory Committee Legal Defense Fund, the Holtzman Vogel Josefiak Torchinsky law firm and four of the firm’s attorneys.

The voters from Guilford and Brunswick counties sued after false accusations of felony voting crimes like casting ballots in multiple states.

The McCrory allies helped mount a last-ditch effort to sway a close election for governor by accusing voters in 52 counties of double voting and other misdeeds.