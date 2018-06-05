NATICK, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts judge has barred a local school committee from enforcing certain restrictions on speech at public meetings.
Middlesex Superior Court Judge Thomas Billings sided Tuesday with two parents of former Natick Public School students who sued the Natick School Committee after they were stopped from expressing concerns at meetings.
The judge said the school’s policies restricting “improper,” ”defamatory,” ”abusive” and “disruptive” comments are likely to be found unconstitutional. He granted a preliminary injunction prohibiting the school from enforcing them.
The judge said the restrictions are too vague and are aimed at prohibiting speech that’s critical of the school district.
The chair of the school committee didn’t immediately respond to an email on Tuesday.
Benjamin Wish, an attorney for the parents, called the decision a “vindication” of free speech rights.