WASHINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A judge in Vermont has dismissed a challenge from a man hoping to overturn the state’s school district consolidation law.
Judge Michael J. Harris knocked down every argument advanced by H. Brook Paige in a 22-page ruling. The Times Argus reports the Washington resident made a host of arguments against a law that has led to dozens of school district mergers since it was passed by the Legislature.
Harris ruled Paige failed to state a credible claim that the law violates the Education Clause of the state Constitution in his lawsuit.
Paige said Monday that the ruling was a setback, but it wouldn’t be the last word on the matter. Paige, who is representing himself, says he plans to appeal to the state Supreme Court.

Information from: The Times Argus, http://www.timesargus.com/