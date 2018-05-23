SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A judge has ordered the lawyer for a man charged with killing a 7-year-old girl off the case, citing the defendant’s inability to pay for his legal defense.
The Bowling Green Daily News reports Allen County Circuit Judge Janet Crocker ruled Tuesday on 41-year-old Timothy Madden’s representation Tuesday. Her ruling cited a Kentucky Supreme Court decision that says indigent defendants can access state funds for trial preparation services, but must accept a public defender.
Madden is charged with murder, kidnapping and first-degree rape and sodomy in the November 2015 death of Gabriella “Gabbi” Doolin.
His extended family had retained Travis Lock, but his legal defense fund was exhausted. Lock has said he would continue to represent Madden pro bono, but needed state funds to finance expert examinations and testimony.
The trial set for July 23 has been delayed.
Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com