DALTON, Ga. (AP) — A judge has ordered a Georgia congressional candidate convicted of drunken driving to spend the next six months in jail — a sentence that would keep the candidate locked up through Election Day.

Democrat Steven Foster was sentenced Tuesday by a Superior Court judge in Whitfield County. Foster was nominated in the May 22 primary to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Graves in northwest Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

Dan Lovingood is the Democratic Party chairman for the 14th District. He said his understanding is that Foster will remain on the November ballot unless he withdraws from the race.

Graves hasn’t faced an opponent since 2012, when he beat his last Democratic challenger with 73 percent of the vote.

Foster’s attorney, Richard Murray, did not immediately return a phone message.