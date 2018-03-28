NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A judicial board has accused a New Jersey judge of violating rules of conduct when he asked a woman during a court hearing if she tried closing her legs to prevent an alleged sexual assault.

State Superior Court Judge John Russo made the comment during a 2016 hearing on a restraining order the woman was seeking against a man she accused of forcing her to have sex.

The complaint filed this week alleges Russo “mistreated the victim.”

The panel also accused him of other instances of violating rules on judicial conduct.

Russo’s attorney said Wednesday the judge looks forward to a hearing so he can address the allegations.

Russo has been on paid administrative leave since last year stemming from a separate matter.