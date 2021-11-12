As the court in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse was set to adjourn for lunch Thursday, Judge Bruce Schroeder thought it was a good time to joke about whether their food would get there on time.

“I hope the Asian food isn’t coming … isn’t on one of those boats from Long Beach Harbor,” he said.

The comments, which appeared to refer to the supply-chain backlog at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, Calif., were met with backlash from critics who said the judge made “a thinly-veiled anti-Asian comment,” questioning how Schroeder could oversee a trial with racial implications and make a joke at the expense of Asians and Asian Americans.

“Maybe I’m supposed to applaud him for not saying ‘Oriental food,'” tweeted John Yang, executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice, an advocacy group defending the human and civil rights of Asian Americans. “During a trial that clearly has race implications, no less. Definitely not OK.”

The judge’s joke comes as closing arguments in Rittenhouse’s divisive trial are expected on Monday. Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with killing two people and wounding a third during unrest in Kenosha, Wis., that unfolded last year after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back. Rittenhouse emotionally broke down on the stand in testimony this week, later saying he was attacked and in danger that night.

“I defended myself,” he said.

Schroeder, 75, has gained national attention, and generated anger and confusion, through his rulings and comments during the course of the trial.

When the trial began earlier this month, Schroeder forbade the prosecution from calling the three men Rittenhouse shot “victims,” which the judge has long called a “loaded term.” Schroeder, the longest-serving active judge in Wisconsin’s trial courts, prefers “decedents” or “complaining witnesses.” While Wisconsin lawyers say the ruling on “victims” has been long-standing in Schroeder’s courtroom, others pointed out the judge allowed the defense to call the men Rittenhouse shot “looters” and “rioters,” if the attorneys could prove they were involved in those acts.

Several other incidents put Schroeder in the spotlight. He dismissed a white juror after the man made a joke to a police deputy about the 2020 shooting of Blake. When Schroeder’s phone went off in court this week, many noted the ringtone sounded like the opening to the 1984 Lee Greenwood song “God Bless the U.S.A.,” which became a music staple at rallies for President Donald Trump.

The judge’s attempt to honor veterans on Veterans Day resulted in the courtroom applauding for a witness for the defense, who appeared to be the only veteran in the room.

His “Asian food” comments were perceived by some as anti-Asian for linking Asian people to the deepening freight logjam that’s hampering the economic recovery and threatening consumers’ holiday shopping plans. This week, a near-record 77 container ships were anchored off the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach while waiting for dockside space to become available.

Eric Feigl-Ding, an Asian American immigrant and epidemiologist and health economist with the Federation of American Scientists, denounced Schroeder’s remarks as racist.

“The boats in the harbor are majority boats from Asia. And he said Asian food – which further connects the Asian boats,” he tweeted. “He could have just said the lunch was late.”

The sentiment was echoed by others, including Stanford Law professor Michele Dauber, who accused Schroeder as being biased.

“All I can say is, ugh,” Mae Ngai, the Lung Family professor of Asian American studies and professor of history at Columbia University, told CNN. “Old racist stereotypes die hard.”

Some Democrats and activists argued that Schroeder’s joke was an example of why the selection system for judges in Wisconsin was flawed.

“Schroeder has provided an example of how not to be a good judge,” tweeted former Vermont governor Howard Dean, a Democrat.

Schroeder did, however, earn praise from Wendy Rittenhouse, Kyle’s mother. After Fox News host Sean Hannity said that Schroeder has “been harsh against the prosecution” during the trial, Rittenhouse’s mother said she thought the judge was “very fair.”

The Washington Post’s Kim Bellware, Mark Berman and Mark Guarino contributed to this report.