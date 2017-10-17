HONOLULU — A judge in Hawaii has blocked the latest version of the Trump administration travel ban just hours before it was set to take effect.
U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson on Tuesday granted Hawaii’s request to temporarily block the federal government from enforcing the policy. It was supposed to take effect at midnight EDT Wednesday.
The Trump administration’s most recent restrictions, which affect citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen — and some Venezuelan government officials and their families.
Hawaii argues the updated ban is a continuation of President Donald Trump’s “promise to exclude Muslims from the United States.”
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Seattle leaders look to push 'refresh' button with Amazon
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella
- Body of missing Lynnwood boy, 6, found in dumpster; relative in custody
- Boeing rivals Airbus, Bombardier join forces on CSeries jet seen as threat to 737
Other courts are weighing challenges to the policy. In Maryland, the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups are seeking to block the visa and entry restrictions in the president’s latest proclamation.