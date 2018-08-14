BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Idaho officials violated the U.S. Constitution by forcing several mineral rights owners to sell their natural gas and oil to a Texas company without giving them a meaningful way to fight the state’s decision.
The ruling Monday in U.S. District Court in Boise could have significant ramifications for a state-approved process intended to prevent a minority of mineral rights owners from stopping natural gas and oil production.
Citizens Allied for Integrity and Accountability filed the lawsuit last year contending the state discriminated against landowners with an order finalizing a deal that favors Houston-based Alta Mesa.
The court ruling directs Idaho officials to vacate the order, rescind lease contracts, and hold a new hearing.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- How to find and delete Google’s tracking of your devices
- Cars plunge as Italian highway bridge collapses; 20 killed WATCH
- Google tracks your movements, like it or not
- Woman tells police she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
- Glacier latest US park to be scorched by Western wildfires VIEW
Idaho officials say they’re reviewing the ruling.