IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after prosecutors said he sexually abused a child and downloaded child pornography.
The Post Register reports 36-year-old Bryon Moore of Idaho Falls was sentenced Monday on several charges, including lewd conduct with a minor and possessing sexually exploitative material. District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. said will be eligible for parole after serving at least 10 years.
Moore was arrested in November after a six-month investigation by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Moore’s housemate, Brandon Rydalch, has also been charged with five counts of possession of sexually exploitative material in connection with the case. Prosecutors say Moore shared the child pornography with his housemate.
Rydalch has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is awaiting trial.
___
Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com