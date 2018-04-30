COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge plans to hear arguments for and against allowing a man to withdraw his guilty plea to a charge of harassing an Ohio sheriff for nearly 20 years via letters, emails and websites.
U.S. District Judge Michael Watson has scheduled a Tuesday hearing for Columbus resident William Young.
A criminal affidavit filed last year says the harassment began in 1999 when Young was arrested by Russell Martin, who was a Delaware County deputy and is now the county sheriff.
Young pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this year to a charge of cyberstalking.
He now wants a trial, saying he was surprised to learn he was facing up to five years in prison even after pleading guilty.
The government says Young waited too long to withdraw the plea.