FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A judge is set to take up a request Thursday to delay the trial of a former Northern Arizona University student charged in a fatal shooting.

Steven Jones has said he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed 20-year-old Colin Brough on the Flagstaff campus in 2015. Three other students were wounded. Prosecutors maintain Jones was the aggressor.

A jury in Jones’ first trial last year deadlocked on murder and aggravated assault charges. His retrial is scheduled to start July 10.

But two of his attorneys want it postponed because the State Bar of Arizona is reviewing a conflict of interest allegation against them. Ryan Stevens and Bruce Griffen deny a conflict exists but say they can’t focus on Jones when one of the victims who met with them early on in the case is trying to have them removed.

“Proceeding to trial now, cross-examining the complainant and fully defending Jones would risk aggravating the unresolved allegations at the state bar,” they wrote in court documents. “Such a substantial distraction to Jones’ attorneys is unacceptable to Jones.”

A spokesman for the state bar, Alberto Rodriguez, said the issue is still under review. Rodriguez wouldn’t elaborate on the allegations, and court documents don’t say.

Prosecutor Ammon Barker said the state bar review is a separate matter that doesn’t prevent Jones from going to trial.

He urged Coconino County Superior Court Judge Dan Slayton to consider the victims, some of whom will testify Thursday against a delay. He also said moving the trial date would prejudice the state, which has about 35 potential witnesses.

“Wrangling witnesses, flying them in from various parts of the country and asking them to continually put their lives on hold for a trial that has repeatedly lacked a firm trial date is a monumental task,” he wrote in court documents.

The retrial has been postponed three times because attorneys needed more time to prepare, and Jones’ defense team changed.