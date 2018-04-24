HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Helena judge is listening to arguments on whether the Green Party should be disqualified from the Montana ballot after Democrats questioned the validity of some of the voter signatures in its certification petition.

District Judge Kathy Seeley held court hearing a Tuesday in the lawsuit filed by the Montana Democratic Party against the Montana Secretary of State, which certified the Green Party last month after validating more than 7,800 voter signatures.

The Secretary of State’s office is arguing that the Democrats don’t have standing to sue.

Seeley heard testimony from witnesses called by the Democrats in a hearing that ran all afternoon. The judge ordered the hearing to continue on April 30 to take testimony from additional witnesses.

Seeley indicated that she may not decide the case before the June 5 primary election.