HONOLULU (AP) — A judge has ruled allegations the wife of a 91-year-old Hawaiian heiress physically abused her require further investigation.

Thursday’s ruling came in the ongoing legal fight for control over Abigail Kawananakoa’s $215 million trust. Many Native Hawaiians consider her to be the last Hawaiian princess because of her lineage.

Her longtime lawyer persuaded a judge to appoint him as trustee, arguing a stroke left her impaired. Kawananakoa claims she’s fine.

In court documents, her former lawyer alleged that the heiress’ wife physically abused her.

The judge in September appointed a special master to investigate her mental capacity and the abuse allegations.

Lawyers representing Kawananakoa and her wife argue the abuse allegations are untrue and shouldn’t be investigated.

Kawananakoa’s Chihuahua sat on her lap during Thursday’s hearing.