ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge says he is satisfied with the commitment leaders have shown in addressing excessive force issues at the Albuquerque Police Department.

The Albuquerque Journal reports officials have been working for three years to solve issues highlighted in a Department of Justice investigation, which found a pattern of excessive force.

At the latest hearing on the reform held by U.S. District Judge Robert Brack on Thursday, officials and community advocates say they are impressed with Mayor Tim Keller and Police Chief Mike Geier’s approach to the reform and their willingness to talk to the community.

Both took office in December.

The reforms were expected to last between four to six years and cost about $4.5 million during the first four years.

Brack says although the project is behind schedule, he is optimistic.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com