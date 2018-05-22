CHICAGO (AP) — A Cook County judge who was convicted by a federal jury in Chicago of fraudulently obtaining mortgages for investment properties is seeking retention.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports Judge Jessica O’Brien filed paperwork May 2 with the State Board of Elections setting herself up for a retention vote in November. O’Brien filed her paperwork the week after the Illinois Supreme Court barred her from practicing law.
O’Brien is trying to convince a federal judge to overturn the jury’s verdict. She continues to be paid while appealing her conviction.
Defense attorney Steven Greenberg says O’Brien filed for retention in the event her appeal is successful.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
- 1,000 pythons down, tens of thousands to go: milestone in Everglades restoration effort VIEW
- What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard VIEW
- Police say reported abduction was hoax
Prosecutors alleged O’Brien lied to lenders and concealed facts to obtain more than $1.4 million in mortgages. They were obtained for properties she purchased and sold.
O’Brien is scheduled for sentencing July 6.
___
Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/