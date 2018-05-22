CHICAGO (AP) — A Cook County judge who was convicted by a federal jury in Chicago of fraudulently obtaining mortgages for investment properties is seeking retention.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Judge Jessica O’Brien filed paperwork May 2 with the State Board of Elections setting herself up for a retention vote in November. O’Brien filed her paperwork the week after the Illinois Supreme Court barred her from practicing law.

O’Brien is trying to convince a federal judge to overturn the jury’s verdict. She continues to be paid while appealing her conviction.

Defense attorney Steven Greenberg says O’Brien filed for retention in the event her appeal is successful.

Prosecutors alleged O’Brien lied to lenders and concealed facts to obtain more than $1.4 million in mortgages. They were obtained for properties she purchased and sold.

O’Brien is scheduled for sentencing July 6.

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/