JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — An Idaho judge has found probable cause for a Jackson, Wyoming man to be charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the July 2016 shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her unborn baby at a cabin near Riggs, Idaho.
A second preliminary hearing was held on Nov. 13 after a judge threw out Erik Ohlson’s confession to killing 39-year-old Jennifer Nalley, saying investigators questioned Ohlson after he asked for an attorney.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that while Magistrate Judge Colin Luke found probable cause, he also criticized the Teton County, Idaho prosecutor for failing to present more evidence at the preliminary hearing.
At Ohlson’s first preliminary hearing, prosecutors presented several texts in which Ohlson said he wanted to kill Nalley.
Most Read Stories
- Retired Alabama cop on Roy Moore: ‘We were also told to ... make sure that he didn’t hang around the cheerleaders’
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Expect record-high temps, 'copious rain' in Seattle area as we head toward Thanksgiving VIEW
- Fake field goal? An errant challenge? Blame Pete Carroll for Seahawks' loss to Atlanta
- Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Sodo, police say
Ohlson’s arraignment is set for Dec. 1.
___
Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com