PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has found an Oregon man convicted of tax dodging competent to face sentencing despite his bizarre court testimony that included claims that he’s an “alien walk-in.”

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 70-year-old Winston Shrout is scheduled to be sentenced next month after he was found guilty last year of 13 counts of issuing fake financial documents to banks and six counts of willful failure to file tax returns.

Defense attorney Ruben Iniguez had argued that Shrout was unfit for sentencing, hiring a forensic psychologist Alexander Millkey.

Millkey determined Shrout had grandiose delusional disorder, but it should not impair his abilities to assist in his defense and understand the legal proceedings.

A court-appointed psychiatrist also found Shrout competent.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com