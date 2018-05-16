PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man convicted of killing his 10-year-old daughter was called a “sadist” and a “bully” by a judge who sentenced him to life in prison.
Jorge DePina was sentenced Wednesday in Providence after being found guilty of second-degree murder last month in the 2013 beating death of Aleida DePina. The jury acquitted the 37-year-old Pawtucket man of first-degree murder, determining that the killing was not pre-meditated.
An autopsy found the girl died of blunt trauma to her small intestine. The autopsy also found lash marks on her back, likely from a jump rope or severed electrical cords found in the apartment.
DePina’s attorneys had said she might have suffered her intestinal injury in a bike crash.
