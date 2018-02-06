DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas judge previously reprimanded for 2014 comments saying a 14-year-old rape victim in her court wasn’t the “victim she claimed to be” is facing another complaint after calling out a domestic violence victim during a re-election event.

The interaction happened Monday night at a candidate forum being held at the African American Museum in Dallas. Before her closing remarks, State District Judge Jeanine Howard saw the woman in the audience and said her name.

After a moderator tried to calm the situation, Howard told the audience that the woman’s “boyfriend was sent to prison for assaulting her numerous times.”

The victim, Keisha Nixon, says she filed an ethics complaint against Howard and asked that she resign.

Howard’s court assistant said she had no comment Tuesday.