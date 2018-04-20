LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge has extended the interim role of the federal prosecutor heading the U.S. attorney’s office in Nevada until the U.S. Senate confirms a candidate.
Interim U.S. Attorney for Nevada Dayle Elieson (el-AYE’-eh-sun) didn’t immediately respond Friday to messages left with a spokeswoman about the move.
Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro in Las Vegas on Wednesday extended Elieson’s term indefinitely past its May 4 expiration date.
Elieson was appointed on an interim basis by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in January to replace Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre (MEYE’-ree).
Under the U.S. Constitution, if the Senate has not confirmed a prosecutor by the end of an interim period, the federal courts can appoint someone until the vacancy is filled.
President Donald Trump has yet to nominate a candidate.