HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. judge is encouraging prosecutors, a Hawaii credit union and a lawyer to come up with an agreement to sell the home of a former Honolulu police chief and his wife.

Prosecutors say the government will have the right to seize Louis and Katherine Kealoha’s home if they are convicted of corruption-related charges.

Kevin Sumida, the couple’s former defense attorney, has a lien on the home because of money the Kealohas owe him. A credit union is foreclosing because the Kealohas haven’t been paying their mortgage.

Magistrate Judge Richard Puglisi on Thursday denied Sumida’s motion to remove the government’s claim on the home but says it sounds like it’s in everyone’s interest to sell it.

The Kealohas have agreed to sell. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.