DETROIT (AP) — A judge is urging lawyers to try to settle a lawsuit by the Michigan family of a Marine recruit who killed himself during basic training.
Raheel Siddiqui (Sa-DEE’-kee) died in 2016 at Parris Island, South Carolina. The Marine Corps says the 20-year-old from suburban Detroit jumped from a stairwell after a confrontation with a drill instructor.
Detroit federal Judge Arthur Tarnow told lawyers for the government and the family to “talk to each other.” He said Thursday that he would prefer not to write a decision on the government’s request to dismiss the case.
The government says military deaths can’t be turned into civil litigation.
The $100 million lawsuit accuses the government of negligence at “multiple levels.” Five Marines have been convicted for their roles in abuses at Parris Island.