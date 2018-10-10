FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A judge has denied a family’s plea to extend a court order that has kept a 9-year-old North Texas girl on life support.
State District Judge Melody Wilkinson’s ruling Wednesday means doctors at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth can disconnect Payton Summons from life support after 1:20 p.m. Monday.
Payton has cancer. Her tumor has grown to block her circulation and applies pressure to her lungs and heart. On Sept. 25, she suffered a cardiac arrest and it took an hour to restart her heart, but doctors say her brain shows no activity.
On Oct. 1 , Payton’s parents obtained a 14-day temporary restraining order to allow them to seek out another hospital to keep the girl on life support, but none could be found.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- UN's Nikki Haley to leave in latest Trump shake-up VIEW
- 'Catching some hell': Hurricane Michael slams into Florida WATCH
- Donald Trump's decade-long buying spree defied norms and tapped an unusual source
- Haley will leave U.N. ambassador’s office with up to $1 million in debt
- Deported parents may lose their kids to adoption VIEW