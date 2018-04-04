RICHMOND, R.I. (AP) — A judge has dismissed most of the complaints in a federal lawsuit filed against a Rhode Island school district and state education officials over a silly string fight between two students.

The Providence Journal reports the judge’s order issued Friday dismissed all complaints brought by the Zell family except those against Rachel McGinley, a student at Chariho High School.

The Zells say in their lawsuit their daughter now has a seizure disorder after McGinley hit her in the head with a cellphone.

The Zells say their daughter had inadvertently sprayed the girl with silly string during a Spirit Week event at the school. Chariho administrators said their daughter started the fight by spraying McGinley in the face at close range.

The Zells’ lawyer says she plans to file an appeal.

