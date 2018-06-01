HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge dismissed deliberate homicide charges against two men after earlier vacating their convictions because DNA evidence from the January 1994 crime scene matched another man serving a life sentence for a 2015 double homicide.

District Judge Kathy Seeley’s order Friday allows the state to re-file charges against Freddie Joe Lawrence and Paul Jenkins if prosecutors believe the evidence warrants.

Meanwhile, the state is investigating David Wayne Nelson as a suspect in the death of Donna Meagher west of Helena.

During a March 9 hearing, the Montana Innocence Project presented evidence that DNA on a bloody rope found near the crime scene matched Nelson.

Seeley vacated the murder convictions on April 13 and ordered new trials. Lawrence and Jenkins were released from custody with several conditions. Those conditions were lifted with Friday’s order.