JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A judge is dismissing a federal lawsuit that alleged police brutality against two Mississippi police officers.
U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett, in a Monday ruling, writes that a family has failed to prove that two Hattiesburg police officers used excessive force during a 2013 domestic disturbance call.
George Wade Jr. and the estate of his late father, George Wade Sr., sued last year, seeking money damages. They claimed officers Demetrius Breland and Narottam Holden acted improperly in arresting the two men, saying they broke the younger man’s leg and beat the older man “unmercifully.” The officers say both men fought with them.
Starrett ruled against claims of false arrest, noting both men were initially convicted in municipal court. A higher court overturned George Wade Jr.’s conviction, while his father died.
