SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a racketeering lawsuit filed by Oregon landowners who claim their neighbors are growing marijuana, causing them discomfort and reducing their property values.
The Capital Press reported Wednesday that several property owners in Lebanon filed a lawsuit last year accusing their neighbors of growing marijuana in violation of the Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organization Act.
Defendants say they stopped growing marijuana last October.
U.S. District Judge Michael McShane ruled that the injuries alleged by the 10 plaintiffs including unpleasant noises, foul odors and reduced property values aren’t the type that can be compensated under the act.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 5 rescued from flooding as hurricane pelts Hawaii with rain WATCH
- With no place to run, people in Hawaii brace for hurricane WATCH
- Oregon man gets jail time for harassing Yellowstone bison
- Sen. John McCain will no longer be treated for brain cancer, family says
- Steven Tyler sends cease-and-desist to Trump for use of song
He says they are allowed to refile their complaint since the lawsuit has a constitutional standing.
___
Information from: Capital Press, http://www.capitalpress.com/washington