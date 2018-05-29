CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Charlottesville, its former police chief and the former Virginia State Police superintendent over their response to a white nationalist rally that descended into violence.
A Verona-based law firm sued after the Aug. 12 rally on behalf of Robert Sanchez Turner, who said he attended to peacefully protest.
The lawsuit said police and state troopers watched nearby but didn’t intervene as Turner was approached by “KKK members/sympathizers,” who sprayed him with mace and beat him.
The judge wrote in an opinion Tuesday that there was no constitutional right supporting Turner’s claims against Al Thomas or Steven Flaherty, the police chief and superintendent at the time. The judge dismissed a claim against the city as well.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pompeii: New find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption VIEW
- FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
- Retired English teacher corrects a White House letter and sends it back
- France: Macron rewards migrant hero who saved dangling child WATCH
- Trump is telling those who fled Haiti earthquake to leave the U.S. What will they go back to? VIEW
Attorneys for Turner couldn’t immediately be reached.
___
This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Flaherty’s first name.