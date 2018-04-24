BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A jury has ruled against a woman who sued the University of Vermont claiming gender discrimination.
Cynthia Ruescher, a former computer specialist, contended in her 2014 lawsuit that managers retaliated following her complaints about wages and treatment.
A judge previously dismissed her complaints about equal pay in 2017, but the gender discrimination charge went to trial last week.
The Burlington Free Press reports a jury decided in favor of the university Friday. The judge dismissed all remaining counts in the case Monday.
Ruescher has been order to pay the university for the cost of the lawsuit. The university says it is preparing a bill. Ruescher’s lawyer has not responded to requests for comment.