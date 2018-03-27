OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed last year that aimed to stop Oklahoma agencies from cutting funding for two programs that help residents with mental and physical disabilities remain in their homes.

The Oklahoma Department of Human Service alerted more than 20,000 Medicaid ADvantage Waiver and Medicaid In-Home Supports Waiver program participants that funding might end December 2017 due to budget issues.

But the agency extended funding through the remainder of the fiscal year after the state Legislature provided additional funds.

The Oklahoman reports that attorneys with the American Civil Liberties Union and Oklahoma Disabilities Law Center went ahead with their case, contending that the threat of future funding cuts continues.

Chief U.S. District Judge Joe Heaton ruled Monday that there was no longer an issue since state agencies ultimately provided funding for the programs.

