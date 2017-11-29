SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed the child pornography charges against a Southern California doctor after much of the evidence was thrown out.

The Orange County Register reports the judge last week granted the federal prosecutors’ motion to end the case against Mark Albert Rettenmaier.

Employees at a Best Buy repair facility in Kentucky alerted the FBI after finding an image on the computer belonging to the Newport Beach doctor. The tip led to an agent obtaining a search warrant.

The judge in May ruled that the agent who wrote the affidavit for the warrant “made several false and misleading statements or admissions.”

The evidence that prosecutors described as hundreds of child pornography images was thrown out.

Rettenmaier’s attorney James Riddet says his client is pleased with the judge’s decision.

