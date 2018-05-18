Share story

By
The Associated Press

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A judge has denied a speech therapist accused of taking a child to her home without her parent’s knowledge the ability to participate in a program that would have cleared her charges.

The Stamford Advocate reports police testified against 37-year-old Tosha Flockhart participating in the accelerated rehabilitation program because she misled investigators about where the child was and what happened.

Her application was denied during a court hearing Thursday morning.

Flockhart was hired to bring the 4-year-old girl to her preschool May 1. Instead, police say Flockhart brought the girl to her apartment so she could study for an exam.

The child was not harmed.

Flockhart has been charged with unlawful restraint, interfering with police and filing a false statement.

