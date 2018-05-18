STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A judge has denied a speech therapist accused of taking a child to her home without her parent’s knowledge the ability to participate in a program that would have cleared her charges.
The Stamford Advocate reports police testified against 37-year-old Tosha Flockhart participating in the accelerated rehabilitation program because she misled investigators about where the child was and what happened.
Her application was denied during a court hearing Thursday morning.
Flockhart was hired to bring the 4-year-old girl to her preschool May 1. Instead, police say Flockhart brought the girl to her apartment so she could study for an exam.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Waterboarded, shot with crossbows: Authorities list torture of 10 children in California home
- Restored WWII bomber Memphis Belle makes public debut VIEW
- 'Excited and scared': Hawaii volcano spews huge cloud of ash VIEW
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Alarm grows as Ebola is confirmed in Congo city of 1.2 million VIEW
The child was not harmed.
Flockhart has been charged with unlawful restraint, interfering with police and filing a false statement.