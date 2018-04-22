BALTIMORE (AP) — An attorney seeking to remove a former state senator’s name from the primary ballot after his guilty plea in a federal bribery case is asking the disgraced lawmaker to remove his name from Maryland’s voter registration list.

In a letter Sunday to Nathaniel Oaks’ public defender, attorney H. Mark Stichel says that if Oaks cancels his voter registration, he would immediately become ineligible to hold elective office.

The move comes after a state judge refused Friday to order election officials to strike Oaks’ name from the June Democratic primary ballot for a Baltimore Senate seat. While Oaks is scheduled for July sentencing, the judge said Oaks isn’t currently disqualified from office.

Stichel, who is representing three District 41 voters, says keeping Oaks’ name on the ballot could confuse voters.