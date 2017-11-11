SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has denied the city of Quincy’s request to dismiss most of a lawsuit filed by a former Illinois prosecutor who was found not guilty in the 2006 death of his first wife.

The Quincy Herald-Whig reports U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough ruled on Thursday the lawsuit filed by Curtis Lovelace and his family may proceed.

Lovelace was arrested in 2014 on charges he suffocated Cory Lovelace eight years earlier. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. A separate jury found him not guilty in March.

Lovelace sued two months later, saying he was the subject of malicious prosecution and was deprived of due process. He says evidence was withheld and fabricated by Quincy police.

___

Information from: The Quincy Herald-Whig, http://www.whig.com