KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A teen accused of fatally stabbing a classmate at a Kenosha high school will face trial as an adult.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary Wagner denied a motion Monday to move Timothy Carson to juvenile court. He was 15 when he was charged with second-degree intentional homicide and automatically moved to adult court in the death of Dezjon Taylor at Bradford High School in April of last year.

The Kenosha News reports Wagner says transferring the case to juvenile court would depreciate the seriousness of the offense.

