HONOLULU (AP) — A judge is denying a motion to dismiss a murder charge against a woman accused of deliberately driving off a cliff in Maui and killing identical twin sister.

Alexandria Duval’s defense attorney argues the charge should be dropped because prosecutors misled the grand jury that indicted her.

The judge denied the motion Tuesday.

Authorities described the 2016 crash as a hair-pulling fight over the steering wheel. Anastasia Duval died, and her sister was arrested.

A judge found no probable cause and released Alexandria Duval, who was arrested again in Albany, New York after the grand jury indicted her.

Defense attorney Birney Bervar says Duval doesn’t want a jury trial. Duval is scheduled to go to trial in January before Judge Peter Cahill. Bervar says he believes Cahill will be fair.