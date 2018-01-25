AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A federal judge in Maine has denied the LePage administration’s request to withhold millions of dollars in federal funding for job training following an appeal.

The Portland Press Herald reports U.S. District Court Judge John Woodcock denied the administration’s request Wednesday. The administration had appealed the judge’s previous Jan. 3 order to disperse $3 million in funding to the nonprofit Coastal Counties Workforce Inc.

Woodcock again wrote that holding funds would cause harm to Coastal Counties. The judge called the likelihood of a successful appeal “modest.”

The Republican governor has called the program wasteful and said he wants to organize the three regional boards receiving the money into a single statewide body.

LePage spokeswoman Julie Rabinowitz says the administration doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

___

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com