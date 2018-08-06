MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A civil rights lawsuit where a Jacksonville woman claimed she was “trapped into answering questions” regarding her uncle’s shooting death has been denied.
The Mail Tribune reported Monday that 27-year-old Aisling Moore Reed is facing manslaughter charges in her uncle Shane Patrick Moore’s 2016 death.
Moore Reed has pleaded not guilty.
She says in a complaint filed last month that she was sleep-deprived, malnourished and suffering from withdrawals while she was being questioned following the shooting.
The complaint, filed without the formal aid of a lawyer, seeks “economic damages not to exceed $50,000.”
U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Clarke denied the complaint Tuesday, but gave her 30 days to refile.
Moore Reed is known for her reporting for the Grants Pass Daily Courier.
