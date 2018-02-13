EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — A federal judge has denied East Chicago residents their bid to intervene in court proceedings for the cleanup of lead and arsenic in their neighborhood.

The Post-Tribune reports that Judge Philip Simon ruled last week against a request from residents to intervene between the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and companies held responsible for the pollution at the U.S.S. Lead Superfund site.

The ruling agreed with a prior opinion from a magistrate judge who ruled the residents’ request came too late in the process.

Residents and advocacy organizations filed to get intervener status in 2016. The residents argued that recent developments at the site and changes to the remediation plans should allow them to have a role in court proceedings.

___

Information from: Post-Tribune, http://posttrib.chicagotribune.com/