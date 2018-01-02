KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A judge has denied a request by a union representing firefighters in a central Indiana department for arbitration amid contract talks.

The Kokomo Tribune reports a Howard County judge last week denied the request that was at the center of a complaint filed against city officials.

In early December, the Professional Firefighters of Kokomo Local 396 filed a civil lawsuit requesting Judge George Hopkins prohibit the city from terminating the firefighters’ contract until arbitration could take place. The union says the city isn’t bargaining in good faith.

The city has said that fire protection will remain in effect regardless of the outcome of legal proceedings.

Hopkins has indicated that both sides “are expected and strongly encouraged to continue the collective bargaining process in good faith.”

