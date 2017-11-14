CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a woman suing the Wyoming Department of Corrections claiming the prison system violated her constitutional rights cannot represent all women in similar situations.
The Casper Star-Tribune reported Tuesday that Taylor Blanchard was recommended to a boot camp program, but was instead sent to prison to begin serving a six- to 10-year sentence because the state doesn’t have a camp for women — only men.
Blanchard sued the state this summer and was sent to a boot camp in Florida.
Her lawsuit was filed as a class-action, meaning she would represent any women who might be recommended for the program in the future. But the judge ruled that Blanchard’s attorneys had not fulfilled the requirements of a class-action suit.
