COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man who admits bilking a South Carolina project turning warheads into nuclear reactor fuel says he’s too old and too sick to go to prison.

The Augusta Chronicle reports that Philip Thompson, who admits the scheme took more than $5 million over five years, asked a federal judge Monday to let him serve his sentence at home.

Attorney Martin Puetz tells U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs that if the 67-year-old Thompson is sentenced to home confinement, the government won’t have to pay medical bills. Puetz says just two prescriptions for Thompson’s multiple sclerosis cost $10,000 a month.

Childs postponed her decision, saying she wants to study information on Thompson’s health

A sentencing hearing for Thompson’s co-defendant, Aaron Vennefron, is also being delayed.

Each could get five years in prison.