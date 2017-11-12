KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The hearing dealing with a court-appointed official’s findings in the investigation of recording of attorney-client meetings at a federal prison in Kansas has been delayed until early next year.
U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson has rescheduled this month’s hearing to Jan. 18 at the government’s request.
Justice Department attorney Steven Clymer requested a change because of a scheduling conflict with the previously planned Nov. 28 hearing at the federal courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas.
A special master is looking into the government’s collection and use of conversations recorded at the Leavenworth Detention Center between attorneys and their clients.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Analysis: What went wrong in Washington's 30-22 loss at Stanford
- Seahawks to get visits from Byron Maxwell and Trovon Reed as team prepares for life without Richard Sherman
- Huskies’ playoff dreams die on The Farm in 30-22 loss to Stanford
The special master recently informed Robinson that the government has stopped cooperating with the investigation.