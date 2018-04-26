SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota judge has denied a request by the developer of a downtown Sioux Falls building to move trials surrounding the structure’s 2016 collapse to Aberdeen.

The Argus Leader reports that Legacy Development & Consulting Co. had wanted the venue change in three lawsuits filed by the families of a construction worker who died in the collapse and a woman who was trapped for hours in the rubble.

Legacy is among several defendants in the lawsuits. A lawyer representing Legacy argued the company has been prejudiced in the eyes of the community because of unfair and inaccurate media reports and social media posts.

Judge Mark Salter says it’s too early to weigh moving the trials, but left open the opportunity for Legacy to try again later in the proceedings.

