SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A judge has declined to toss charges against three men suspected of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old Vernal girl.

The Deseret News reports 3rd District Court Judge Randall Skanchy denied a motion to dismiss charges against 38-year-old Larson RonDeau, 28-year-old Randall Flatlip and 31-year-old Jerry Flatlip on Tuesday.

Their lawyers argue that the case against them should be thrown out citing inappropriate conduct from an investigator, a lack of DNA evidence to support the charges and the amount of time it’s taken to bring the case to trial.

Prosecutors say the men assaulted the girl while her mother smoked methamphetamine in the garage.

The three have pleaded not guilty to child rape and sodomy charges.

An eight-day jury trial for the case is scheduled to begin May 2.

